Israel destroys Al Jazeera, AP media offices in latest Gaza airstrike; toll reaches 140

In a targeted attack against international media offices in Gaza, Israeli jets pounded another multi-storey building that housed offices of Al Jazeera and AP apparently for exposing Tel Aviv’s growing aggression against Palestinians.

Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip has entered its sixth consecutive day. Its forces also pounded a refugee camp where at least 10 Palestinians, including eight children, two women were killed, taking the total death toll to 140.

As per reports, the Israeli forces have issued an advance warning to hit the Burj al Jalaa, which was later razed after targeted with four missiles.

The Israeli occupation army gives one hour to evacuate a building that houses international press offices, including Al Jazeera, said the Qatar-based media outlet in a tweet.

Fares Akram, Gaza correspondent for The Associated Press news agency, tweeted: “Now bombs could fall on our office. We ran down the stairs from the 11th floor and now looking at the building from afar, praying Israeli army would eventually retract.”

Meanwhile, Palestinians on Saturday protested against Israeli occupation and attacks on Gaza in parts of the occupied West Bank.

Solidarity rallies were also carried out around the world to mark Nakba Day or “The Catastrophe” when the ethnic cleansing of 750,000 Palestinians by Zionist militias took place to create the state of Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 140 Palestinians, including 39 children, have been killed in the Gaza Strip since Monday. Some 950 others have been injured.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces shot dead at least 13 Palestinians. Confrontations between Israeli police and Palestinian demonstrators also continued into the night in occupied East Jerusalem.

As violence continues to escalate, around 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza to take shelter in United Nations-run schools to escape Israeli artillery fire.

