The Israel Defense Forces said they have arrested a top Hamas leader during a raid in the West Bank. Sheikh Jamal Tawil is a senior figure in the Hamas terror group in the West Bank.

Tawil recently took an active part in organizing riots, inciting violence and reforming Hamas’s headquarters in Ramallah, the IDF said in a statement, according to The Times of Israel.

Hamas responded to the arrest by saying it would not “silence” the group’s voice in the region.—Agencies