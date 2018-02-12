Isra University convocation 2018 held

Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair has urged the students to be competitive with equal attention towards a participatory approach in their academic pursuits.

Addressing the 3rd Convocation ceremony of Isra University’s Karachi campus, he said there can be no development without participation.

“In this age of digital literacy there can also be no participation without communication, “ he said.

On the occasion, degrees were also awarded to 214 students belonging to Faculty of Medical Sciences and Faculty of Allied Medical Sciences.

Appreciative of the achievements made by the privately owned Isra University established in 1997 at Hyderabad, he said its expansion in past 19 years through two more campuses at Karachi and Islamabad also demands innovative approach.

“Everything changes with time, except the change itself and we live in an age of innovation and change, and in such an age, the universities have a special obligation,” he said.

Sindh Governor said universities must hold fast to the best of the past, and do more for the best of the future.

Reiterating that globalization is an undeniable fact, he said urging academic institutions to get themselves and their students ready for it.

Globalization is like a river that has burst it banks and the only way for us to survive is to learn swimming or else we will be drowned,” he said emphasizing that earlier we learn to realize the truth of the matter, the better it is for us.

Governor of Sindh felicitating the graduating students, for the hard work they had put in successful completion of their degrees, reminded them of their goal as educated citizens.

“You must uphold the image of our country and let the world know that we are a peaceful nation,” said the nation as a whole must uphold the image that founders of this nation had worked so hard, to build. Prof. Dr. Asadullah Kazi, Chancellor, Isra University in his address advised the students never to give up your dreams and aspirations.

Prof. Dr. Ghulam Qadir Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University in his address said that the main purpose of such events is not only to confer degrees on the students but also to honor those who have performed meritoriously.

“Knowledge inculcates in a person sense of responsibility and accountability,” he said while quoting a verse from the Holy Quran.

On the occasion , 158 graduates received their bachelor degrees in Medical Sciences, Vision Sciences and Physical Therapy whereas, 56 post graduate degrees were awarded in different programs of medical and allied medical sciences. Gold and Silver medals were conferred upon outstanding students for securing positions in their relevant faculties and departments. Nargis Jamil and Prince Aakash were among the recipients of gold medals, whereas Umme Farwa Tareen, Saif Ullah Khan received silver medals.—APP

