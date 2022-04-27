ISPR: Two soldiers martyred in South Waziristan

South Waziristan: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Tuesday which said that two soldiers embraced martyrdom during an intense exchange of bullets between terrorists and the Pakistan Army in Sararogha, South Waziristan District.

According to the statement, the terrorists fired upon the security forces in South Waziristan, in response to which the security forces initiated a prompt action.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers – Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan of Bannu and Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din of Dera Ismail Khan – having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

The ISPR further reiterated the Pakistan Army’s determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism while saying that such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Read: Terrorists open fire from Afghanistan into Pakistan; Three martyred, says ISPR