Ispr Releases New Song Ahead Of Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations has released a new song titled “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan” ahead of the Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

It is sung by vocalist Ahmed Jahanzeb, with music composed by Irfan Saleem and Kamran Allah Khan, while the lyrics are written by Imran Raza.

Created in commemoration of February 5, this anthem represents a firm resolution and a declaration of solidarity, conveying that the entire nation of Pakistan stands with the brave and valiant Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Kashmir Day 2025 in Pakistan

Kashmir Day will be observed tomorrow, February 5, to express wholehearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under UN resolutions.

Preparations are in full swing to observe the day when the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people will be highlighted. The world community will also be reminded of its obligations towards the resolution of the longstanding dispute.

Rallies and special gatherings will be held in various parts of the country to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared a public holiday on Feb 5 across Pakistan to observe the Kashmir Day.