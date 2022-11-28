ISPR rejects claims about Gen Bajwa, family’s assets

Pakistan Army’s media wing has termed the facts and figures shared on social media about assets of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family members “misleading”.

The Inter Services Public Relations, in a statement, said that the details about their assets are based on assumptions, adding that a specific group has cunningly attributed the assets held by the father of Gen Bajwa’s daughter-in-law to the Army Chief and his family.

It also rejected an impression that Gen Bajwa’s relative built up the assets during his six-year stint as COAS. Calling the reports contrary to fact and an blatant lies, the ISPR said that the attempt was based on mal-intentions.

Assets owned by the Army Chief and his family are declared with the Federal Board of Revenue, it said, adding that they filed their tax returns regularly.

Like every citizen, Army Chief and his family is answerable to the tax authorities, it said.