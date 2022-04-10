ISPR rejects BBC report on events at PM House

The Inter-Services Public Relations on Sunday rejected the contents of a story published by BBC Urdu on what allegedly took place at the Prime Minister House on Saturday night, terming it to be “totally baseless and a pack of lies”.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing branded the story “typical propaganda” lacking “any credible, authentic and relevant source” and claiming that it “violates basic journalistic ethos”.

“There is no truth in the fake story whatsoever and clearly seems part of an organised disinformation campaign. The matter is being taken up with BBC authorities,” the statement concluded.

The story in qu estion supposedly recounts the events leading up to the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.