ISPR: Pakistani soldier wounded in Afghan cross border firing

On Saturday, one Pakistani soldier was injured after terrorists from Afghanistan fired across the international border at a military checkpoint in Bajaur District, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Pakistani troops responded quickly to the attack, according to the release.

Pakistan has repeatedly asked Afghanistan to ensure successful border security, according to the ISPR.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the statement added.

According to the ISPR, four FC soldiers were martyred and six others were injured in a cross-border assault from Afghanistan two days ago.

Terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire on FC troops who were fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border region, according to the military’s media arm.

Hawaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ahsanullah, and Naik Sultan are the names of the martyred FC staff.

The wounded have been transferred to Quetta’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH) for treatment.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/pakistan/