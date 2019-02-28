ISPR: Pakistan forces on high alert, ready for any eventuality

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), issued a situation update on Thursday to notify that “Pakistan Army troops are at high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) with all required safeguards along Eastern Border in place to thwart any Indian aggression”.

Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy are also fully alert, the ISPR conveyed in its statement. “During the last 48 hours, Indian troops have resorted to increased ceasefire violations in Kotli, Khuiratta and Tatta Pani Sectors along LoC. Pakistan Army troops responding effectively,” the statement added.

