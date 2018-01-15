ISPR issues public awareness message about fake calls

The media wing of Pakistan Army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Sunday issued a public awareness information message to warn citizens about fake telephone calls.

There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan armed forces officials, an ISPR statement said.

“The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of census verification etc.

Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan armed forces. Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125,” the statement added.—APP

