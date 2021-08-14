ISPR: FC soldier martyred, 2 wounded in Balochistan

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and two others were wounded when militants assaulted their vehicle in Loralai, Balochistan.

Terrorists opened fire on an FC vehicle transporting soldiers as it passed through the Shahrig region of Loralai, according to the military’s media wing.

“FC troops responded promptly and killed 3 terrorists,” said ISPR.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Sharif embraced martyrdom, while Major Qasim and a soldier were wounded. The body and the injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Federal Interior Minister, has denounced the terrorist assault on the FC vehicle, calling it a despicable crime. He also conveyed his sympathies to Naik Sharif’s family.

لورالائی بلوچستان میں ایف سی کی گاڑی پر دہشت گردوں کی فائرنگ واقعے کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں فائرنگ واقعے میں شہید نائیک شریف کے لواحقین کے ساتھ اظہارتعزیت ایف سی گاڑی پر فائرنگ ایک انتہائی بزدلانہ کاروائی ہے۔ دہشت گردی کی بزدلانہ کاروائیاں ہماری فورسز کے حوصلے پست نہیں کرسکتیں۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) August 14, 2021

“Terrorists cannot demoralize our forces by carrying out such cowardly attacks,” he added.

Five Frontier Corps troops were killed in a terrorist assault in Sibi, Balochistan, on June 25.

Terrorists attacked an FC patrol team in Sangan, Sibi District.

The terrorists suffered significant casualties in personnel and supplies during the exchange of fire, according to an ISPR statement.

