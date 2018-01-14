ISPR cautions people to not entertain calls on census pretext

RAWALPINDI : Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday has cautioned people to not respond to any calls of messages, asking personal information on the pretext of census.

In a statement issued by ISPR, “There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials.”

The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc. Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces, it further stated.

Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125, the media wing of Pakistan Army appealed.

Orignally published by NNI