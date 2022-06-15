ISPR categorically rejects ‘regime change conspiracy’ narrative

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday categorically rejected ‘regime change conspiracy’ narrative.

Speaking on a private Tv programme, the DG ISPR made it clear that all three service chiefs were present in the National Security meetings. The participants were briefed by the agencies that there was no evidence of regime change conspiracy, he added. The Pak Army spokesman said that no one has the right to distort the facts. Pak army leadership has been being subjected to propaganda, everyone has the right to express their opinion but opinions should not be supported with lies.

While commenting on the recent budget, the DG ISPR said that defence budget always comes under discussion but the armed forces are fulfilling all the responsibilities despite limited resources.

He went on to say that the armed forces have not increased their budget since 2020 and the Army Chief has also directed that the military exercises should be conducted on a smaller scale as an austerity measure.