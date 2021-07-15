ISPR: Army officer, soldier martyred in terrorist attack

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in a terrorist assault near the coastal town of Pasni in Balochistan, according to the military’s media affairs wing, ISPR.

Terrorists used an improvised explosive device (IED) to attack security personnel, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman, both officers, were killed in the assault, according to the statement.

“Search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators. Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies, cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs,” the statement added.

