ISPR announces reshuffle in army top brass

RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday announced a reshuffle in the military’s top ranks including the appointment of a new chief of general staff (CGS).

According to the Pakistan Army’s media wing, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been appointed as new Chief of General Staff while Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed Director General Joint Staff Headquarters.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted Commander Rawalpindi Corps and Lt Gen Muhammad Chiragh Haider as Commander Multan Corps.