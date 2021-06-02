ISPR all set to launch Pakistan’s first ever military reality show

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has announced to launch Pakistan’s biggest military reality show, which is being dubbed as a huge milestone in the country’s entertainment industry.

The Military Reality Show, 60 Hours to Glory, will be hosted by Fakhr-e-Alam and it will be broadcasted on Hum TV under the banner of ISPR.

Alam sharing the news on Twitter wrote, “One of the toughest & exhausting filming projects of my career. It has been an honor to witness first hand the rigors of a soldier in a hostile, nerve wrecking, body shattering environment”.

The military reality show will feature eight local teams and four international teams.

The ISPR sharing details of the show named “60 Hours To Glory” on Instagram said it “is a unique production, which will showcase the rigours of Pak Army’s training regime, portraying ‘Why We are the Best’.”

“Following the intense competition of PATS-21, the events have been shot in realtime, with no enactment at all. The viewers will remain engaged in a roller-coaster production comprising 25 sensational episodes. The Show has been designed to stimulate the entertainment industry to produce an innovative stream of thrilling and adventurous content,” it added.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗔𝗧𝗦: Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition is designed to test tactical skills in physical and professional domains, evaluating responses generated in challenging realtime battlefield scenarios. The 60 hours long event subjects the teams to various crossdomain scenarios and encompass tasks including physical endurance, night navigation, minefield clearance, water obstacle crossing, close target reconnaissance and speed march. PATS commenced in year 2015 and ever since it has evolved into one of the toughest and most exacting tactical exercises of the world.

Do You Want to Participate in the Military Adventure Sports?

To engage the youth, adventure-lovingviewers will be awarded some very special prizes in the form of a Boot Camp at The Airborne Action Sports Centre (Kakul) and The Eagles’ Nest. During the episodes, by answering simple questions related to the Competition, lucky winners will get a life-time opportunity to visit and participate in the most thrilling and adventurous Boot Camps ever designed and held in Pakistan.