ISPR advises Indian military to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication

Rawalpindi: In a befitting response to the statement of a top Indian military officer, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces — the ISPR — Thursday advised the Indian armed forces to abstain from “irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication” to shore up electoral support for their “political masters’ regressive ideology”.

A statement issued by the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the “unwarranted statement” of a high-ranking Indian army officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir was an apt manifestation of the delusional mindset of the Indian armed forces. It further said that the statement showcases the vivid imprint of “domestic political showboating” on Indian military thought.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Northern Command of the Indian military, on Tuesday claimed that there were around 300 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with another 160 waiting for an opportunity to cross the LoC and to sneak into India.

Lt. General Upendra had reacted to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statement in which he had hinted at “retrieving parts of Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan”.

“As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the government of India. We are always ready for it,” Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi had said.

In response, the ISPR said that the “fallacious remarks” and “unfounded allegations” of so-called “launch-pads” and “terrorists” are an attempt to divert attention from the Indian army’s repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent and unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right of self-determination, upheld by international law and enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions.

…including recently in the Balakot episode. In the interest of peace for the region, the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology (5/5) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 24, 2022

“The Indian General Officer’s lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting,” it further said, adding Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability.

The ISPR added that this desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to “thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory”, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode.

In the interest of peace for the region, the DG ISPR advises the Indian military to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters’ regressive ideology.

Kashmiri children worst victims of Indian state terrorism in IIOJK