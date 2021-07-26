ISPR: 4 soldiers deployed for AJK election duty martyred as vehicle crashes in ravine

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom after a military vehicle belonging to the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) crashed into a ravine in Laswa near Neelum Valley while attempting a steep curve, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred when soldiers were maintaining law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections.

According to the ISPR, three additional troops and a civilian driver were wounded in the incident, in addition to the deceased army men.

“The injured have been evacuated to [a] nearby medical facility for necessary medical care,” the military’s media wing added.

The news comes as the polling period for inhabitants of AJK who wanted to vote for new members of the region’s Legislative Assembly concluded at 5 p.m.

According to the military’s media wing, the Pakistan Army has deployed soldiers in AJK on “Quick Reaction Force mode” from July 22 to July 26 under Article 245 of the Constitution.

“Army has been requested by the AJK Election Commission to provide secure environment during AJK elections scheduled on July 25,” the statement issued by ISPR noted.

