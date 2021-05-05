ISPR: 4 FC personnel martyred in attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Four FC personnel embraced martyrdom and six others suffered injuries in a cross-border attack from Afghanistan on Wednesday, according to the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said terrorists from Afghanistan opened fire at the FC personnel who, at the time, were busy in fencing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area.

The names of the martyred FC personnel are Hawaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ahsanullah and Naik Sultan.

The injured have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Quetta for treatment.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/top-news/

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/international/