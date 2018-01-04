Isolation ward in Jinnah Hospital for Influenza patients

City Reporter

Medical Superintendent Jinnah Hospital Dr. Sohail Saqlain chaired a consultative meeting regarding H1N1 seasonal influenza. The meeting reviewed arrangements for medical cover to the patients of seasonal influenza in the hospital.

Dr. Sohail Saqlain informed that flexes and banners comprising precautionary measures of guidelines for the general public had been displayed in the hospital for the prevention of the disease. He further said that appropriate arrangements in the hospital had been made for the treatment of such patients, moreover, isolation ward had been established for influenza patients.

On this occasion, professor of pulmonology Prof. Dr. Ashraf Jamal, Professor of medicine Dr. Khalid Mehmood Khan, Dr. Syed Muhammad Javed Ahsan and ENT specialist Dr. Sajjad delivered lectures on the symptoms diagnoses of the disease and preventive measures to the participants. Doctors, nurses and paramedics and other allied health professionals attended the consultative meeting.