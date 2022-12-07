Isolating China, curbing cooperation with it serves no one’s interest: Chinese foreign ministry

Beijing: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Tuesday said that China’s foreign policy stands for “world peace and common development”, adding that “isolating China and curbing cooperation” with it serves no one’s interest.

In a regular press conference, Mao Ning was asked to comment on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remarks in which he had said that he did not subscribe to the view that the dawn of a new cold war is approaching, one that will pit the US against China.

Reacting to the comments of the German Chancellor, Mao said that China has always been “committed to friendly cooperation with countries across the world”.

She said that the tide of economic globalization is a trend that cannot be turned back and that the world needs more “win-win cooperation”.

“China has been deeply integrated into the world economy and the international system, and the world will not go back to the days of mutual exclusiveness and division. It is impossible for any country to prosper behind closed doors. Pushing for decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains and building ‘small yards with high fences’ benefits no one and will eventually backfire.”

She went on to say that China cannot develop in isolation from the world, but at the same time, the world also needs China for its prosperity.

Mao said: “As President Xi Jinping noted in his meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, China has upheld and promoted world peace through its own development. In this process, the development of China and that of other countries have become more interconnected and mutually reinforcing.”