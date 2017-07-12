Isolated heavy rainfalls expected

Islamabad

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected at a number of places in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast nearly normal rainfall during the month of July with another three spells with thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls in most parts of the country. According to a spokesman for the department, based upon regional and global weather conditions good rains of monsoon are predicted in Punjab, KP, AJK and GB, whereas two spells are expected in southern parts (Southeast Sindh and Eastern Balochistan) of the county during the current month.

More rain/thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy falls expected at a number of places in Islamabad, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions), and Kashmir during next two days. Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are also expected at scattered places in southern Punjab (D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions) during the same period. Heavy to very heavy falls may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in the vulnerable areas particularly in Barsati Nullahs of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, D.G.Khan divisions.—APP