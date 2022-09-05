Ismaili Imamat announces $10 million contribution for flood victims in Pakistan

Lisbon: The Ismaili Imamat on Sunday announced that it would be contributing $10 million to support relief efforts following the severe flooding in Pakistan.

In a statement, the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) explained the contribution mechanism, saying that $5 million will be donated directly to the Government of Pakistan, while another further $5 million will be provided to the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) agencies in the country, which are engaged in the relief efforts.

The development came on Sunday during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif and Prince Rahim Aga Khan, Chair of AKDN’s Environment and Climate Committee and eldest son of His Highness the Aga Khan, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims.

Expressing his deep concerns about the impact of the current floods in Pakistan, intensified by the effects of climate change, Prince Rahim said that these floods, require us all to redouble our efforts to combat the climate crisis which threatens to engulf us.

“The institutions of the Ismaili Imamat have been mobilised to support the government in its relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Prince Rahim Aga Khan said.

During the discussion, PM Shebaz expressed appreciation on behalf of the people and the Government of Pakistan for the unwavering support of the Ismaili Imamat and the AKDN institutions.

In a separate tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif thanked His Highness the Aga Khan for his contribution of $10 million to the flood victims in Pakistan.

Deeply indebted to His Highness the Aga Khan for contribution of $10 million for the flood victims in Pakistan. In a telephonic chat with Prince Rahim Aga Khan today, I requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about flood situation in international community. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 4, 2022

The prime minister also requested His Highness to play his role in raising awareness about the flood situation in the international community.

