Ismail Industries hold tree plantation activity

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Ismail Industries Limited held a tree plantation activity in collaboration with IBA Go Green society recently. This was part of its “Plant a Tree” Campaign of planting a million trees across Pakistan. This initiative took place at the IBA Staff Colony, which is affiliated with the prestigious IBA University. The employees of Ismail Industries, students of IBA along with Hamid Ismail, CEO Bisconni and Ahmed Ismail CEO CandyLand gathered to plant date trees in front of the community mosque. “We believe that climate change is the most pressing challenge for the country, and we would like to play our role in contributing towards reducing its impact. Through our continued campaigns we would like to encourage other corporations to come out and initiate similar efforts to plant more trees and give back to the communities and country at large” said Arif Hussain Nomani, Group General Manager Human Resources at Ismail Industries. This plantation is the fourth major drive in the series of the ongoing pledge taken to plant the first ten thousand and later a million trees across Pakistan by Ismail Industries. The “Plant-A-Tree” initiative is a project of Us Pakistan, a Non-Profit foundation founded by Hamid Ismail.

Share on: WhatsApp