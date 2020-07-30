Isloos heartbroken over death of two Margazar Zoo lions Zoo officials were trying to shift animals to sanctuary over court orders

Zubair Qureshi

Margazar Zoo officials and experts of the Islamabad and Lahore zoo added another chapter to the book of disgrace when they, mostly poorly-trained officials killed a lion and a lioness while trying to shift the beasts from their cage to a make-shift enclosure for transporting them to animal sanctuary in Lah-

ore.

The nine-year old female lion was the first to succumb to burn injuries as fire was lit and batons were used to move the beasts from one cage to another.

In doing so, the male lion was also seriously injured and later he too died the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) confirmed.

According to the IWMB Chairman Dr Anis Rehman, the lion likely died “due to travel stress” while being relocated to Lahore.

The lions were moved at night between July 26 and July 27 in cages fabricated for transportation.

According to details, the lion was injured due to mismanagement of caretakers while forcing him out of the cage.

In video taking rounds, the caretakers can be seen lighting fire inside the cage forcing the lion to move out of it which resulted in suffocation.

The lion was later shifted to a veterinary hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to an official of the Ministry of Climate Change it was ill-advised to shift animals in July, a month of extreme heat and humidity.

We had requested the high ups to convey this to the court also, said the official while requesting anonymity.

These are the worst months to shift animals as it does not suit them and they are simply too stressed. We never recommend shifting animals in extreme temperatures and it can only be left to one’s imagination what animals must go through,” he further said.

The process of catching and shifting animals from cages causes stress, which is compounded by the hot and humid weather.

Lack of management and poor facilities have led to the death of several animals in Islamabad zoo, raising serious concerns against managem-

ent.

A female hog deer also died while being relocated, Dr Rehman from the IWMB told. He said a male hog deer hit the female, wounding her, and she died during the journey to a sanctuary.

Ministry sources said that two ostriches have also died, along with several exotic pheasants. The animals were being shifted to temporary sanctuaries while the Islamabad zoo is being overhauled.

Since majority of animals out of its 380 inmates have been moved to other sanctuaries, the zoo now has only 30 animals including 14 rabbits and 11 monkeys, as well as 36-year-old elephant Kaavan, who have yet to be shifted.

Meanwhile, team of Friends of Islamabad Zoo (FIZ) is heartbroken at the loss of animal life that has occurred due to mismanagement and unqualified employees involved in the relocation of animals from Margazar Zoo, the organization said in a tweet.