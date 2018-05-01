Isloos enjoy ribs-breaking laughter, non-stop comedy by Islamabad’s own artists

Aapka Matlooba Number continues to enthral youths at Aiwan-i-Quaid

Zubair Qureshi

Staged in the spacious auditorium of the Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9 Park, artists in the creative production of “All4One” gave a spell-binding performance in the 90-minute comedy play “Aapka Matlooba Number” and kept the audience glued to their seats from the moment the curtain rose up to the last dialogue of the play. Elements of creativity, entertainment and innovation were at their best in the play. The play will continue to be staged daily until May 14 thus giving ample time to the residents of Islamabad to come and enjoy themselves a superb performance.

Pakistan Observer and Social Diary are also sponsors of the play besides Gloria Jeans, FM 91, ato, Careem and others—all Islamabad’s top favorite brand. One could see young boys and girls making a long queue at the entrance well before time of opening, standing patiently but of course, excitement was writ large on their faces to have an entry inside and be a part of 90-minute full-speed comedy.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, an organizer of the play said response from the Isloos, particularly youths, is superb. We have to make extra arrangements in order to accommodate maximum number of audience. To a question, he said, Islamabad’s artists are highly talented lot and have made inroads in Lahore, Karachi stage and TV productions too.

The play is set in a coffee shop a typical cultural hub of the present day youth. The story begins with Taimur and his two friends and how he goes through the one thing every young boy in his twenties gets to face: being friend-zoned by the one he is desperately in love with.

Taimur is in love with Zara, who is way out of his league. His two friends, Babar and Yasir, pump him up for a so-called failsafe plan to make her fall in love with him. Taimur, being the loser he is, has the audacity to call and tell his parents to prepare for the rishta they have to take to Zara’s house.

Taimur’s dad is no ordinary city dad, but the full-on no-nonsense Choudhry Saab, who is coming tomorrow to meet the girl and woe to anyone who may cross him in any way. He has no idea that his son is head-over-heels-friend-zoned and if he finds out that Taimur had him come all the way for nothing, Taimur’s in trouble.

Taimur is now stuck, and with his friends and must find a way to present the situation as Choudhry Saab expects. Oh but it doesn’t stop there. The trio of friends have a serious case of dumb and dumber, Things will get crazy, stupid, funny, and thoroughly entertaining as the audience holds on the edge of their seats until the 90 minutes of an audio-visual treat, are over before you know it.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, Chief Operating Officer ALL4ONE Pakistan and co-producer of the play, Mohammad bin Baseer said starting from Islamabad, All4One aims to take it nationwide not only in standard major cities but others as well. It is beautiful blend of known and upcoming artists from Theatre, tv and Films, namely, Marium Saleem, Salman Shaukat, Bushra Yamin, Israr-ul-Haq, Affan Mir, Ommer Abdullah Khan, Moid Aslam and Marjan Fatima Bukhari. With their individual spellbound performances in the play, they will make you laugh like crazy and will be the breath of fresh air we all need.