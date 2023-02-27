The Isle of Man cricket team set a new unwanted record against Spain on Sunday after being bowled out for 10 runs in 8.4 overs.

Joseph Burrows, their no7 player, top-scored for his side with 4 runs while seven of his teammates recorded scores of nought.

Geroge Burrow, Luke Ward and Jacob Butler scored 2 runs each.

The carnage came from Mohammad Kamran and Atif Mehmood who picked 4 wickets each.

Kamran’s haul included a hat trick in the third over when he sent back Luke Ward, Carl Hartmann and Edward Beard

In reply, Spain took just two balls to wrap up the win.

Joseph Burrows bowled a no-ball first-up before Awais Ahmed smashed two consecutive sixes to end the game there.

The record win over the Isle of Man also gave Spain a 5-0 overall series win at Cartagena.

Before this game, the lowest total in the T20 format belonged to Sydney Thunder who were bowled out for 15 from 5.5 overs by Adelaide Strikers.

In international cricket, the record previously had belonged to Turkey who was bowled out for 21 by the Czech Republic in 2019.

The Isle of Man has been an associate member of the ICC since 2017 and has already competed in World Cup qualifiers in 2016 and 2018 making this record an unfortunate blip in their history.