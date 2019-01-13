Island of happiness

Sukhchar — our local market. Most of the sellers hail from remote villages and are affiliated to all social spectrum – Hindus, Muslims, males, females, young men of 18 to 70-plus senior citizens! But despite all possible variations, one thing is common. All are extremely humble polite dignified smiling gentle and 100% honest individuals.

One day I had to purchase Neem leaves. Now a bunch costs Rs.5-10/- in average depending upon season. But I was left with a 100 Rupee note only. As I conveyed to the seller about my inability to provide small change; he handed me a bunch, took the note and went somewhere to seek smaller denominations. As soon as he returned me a total of Rs.90/-, I started towards home. Hardly had I taken a few steps, a call came from behind “Where are you going? Take the paisa”! As I turned back, he now forwards me a Rs.5/- coin! Actually the cost of the bunch was Rs.5/- and I assumed it to be of Rs.10/-! The poor man could have easily refrained from calling me back and pocketed Rs.5/- which was entitled to me! Saluting the lungi-clad seller, the overwhelmed touched myself simply wondered “If there is a heaven on earth; it’s here it’s here it’s here”!

So whenever I visit the market, my depression simply vanishes and I return with a lot of oxygen of optimism and hope in this dog-eat-dog world. In Bengali, “Sukh” means happiness and “Char” means riverine island. Indeed the market lives by its name resembling an island of divinity amidst deluge of intolerance and violence all around. If this positive spirit of bonhomie warmth divinity honesty gets emulated everywhere, the society would certainly attain true civilization at last and let the New Year be started with such optimism in our souls.

KAJAL CHATTERJEE

India

