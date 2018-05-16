Islamkot become a model Taluka of Sindh

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Government has pledged to make Islamkot, Thar district a model SDG Taluka, endeavouring to address socio-economic issues being faced by the local community while meeting multiple sustainable development goals in line with the government’s agreement with UN’s global agenda 2030.

At a ceremony held here, Government of Sindh, Thar Foundation, and SDGs Support Unit, UNDP Pakistan signed off on a novel, first-of-its-kind, public-private partnership agreement to innovatively bring grass root level change in the Taluka, and uplift the socio-economic status of the local community.

In 2016, Sindh Government as part of the national initiative on SDGs signed on to the global Agenda 2030 and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, that inculcate a vision and direction for a better tomorrow, targeting human prosperity, reduction in poverty, healthy eco-systems, a stable climate, and a clean environment. 06 SDGs have been set as priorities up to 2025 by the Chief Minister of Sindh.

With UNDP Pakistan’s technical support, a devoted SDGs Support Unit has been set up and is operational in Planning & Development Board to create and facilitate an enabling environment for government of Sindh and pertinent stakeholders, across multiple sectors to achieve Agenda 2030, through policy advocacy, research, knowledge management, devising of innovative approaches, with the aim to mainstream and localize SDGs in the province.

In Tharparker, Thar Foundation, with the technical assistance of UNDP’s SDGs Support Unit, will help Government of Sindh proliferate a best practice in localization and implementation of Agenda 2030, addressing multiple high priority SDGs, which comprise: Good Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Zero Hunger, and Decent Work and Economic Growth, while No Poverty, Gender Equality, and Climate Action remain integral cross-cutting issues.

The initiative will be overseen by a notified Steering Committee, with senior representatives from Government of Sindh, SECMC, and SDGs Support Unit. The first meeting will be held later this month to set forth a practical action plan that can help to transform this innovation vision into a reality that can be replicated across Sindh.

“The public-private partnership initiative between Government of Sindh, Thar Foundation, and SDGs Support Unit of UNDP Pakistan, is a key achievement – a milestone in the efforts to localize SDGs in Sindh, bringing together government, the private sector, and UN. It caters to the Government of Sindh’s vision to uplift the life of a common man, UNDP’s vision to localize SDGs, and Thar Foundation’s vision to address local grass root level problems”, said Muhammad Waseem, Chairman, P&D Board and Sindh Government.