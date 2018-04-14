Islamic varsity faculty body condemns HR violations

Srinagar

In wake of recent killings in south Kashmir, the Islamic University Faculty Association (IUFA) Friday has called for an immediate end to growing human rights violations in Kashmir and also called for a ban on the use of pellet guns.

IUFA said that it is deeply saddened and pained at the horrendous Kathua minor gang rape and murder and called for exemplary punishment to the culprits and stern action against their supporters. It has also demanded death penalty for child rape cases in the state and elsewhere.

IUFA said the blockade caused by a section of the society particularly by lawyers in the delivery of justice and protests against the blatant attempts by them, various political workers, and co-conspiring police officials to communalize this case. IUFA said that regardless of the religious beliefs every human soul on this planet should be ashamed of such heinous crimes and should do everything possible in bringing the culprits to justice.

IUFA also called for an immediate stop of force and violence against the student community of the valley, whose lives are put at risk by muzzling their freedom of expression by not allowing peaceful protests and by blockage of all channels of communication. Teachers are also concerned about the overall impact on education.—RK