Islamic teachings can help reduce social injustices: President, PM

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Justice Retired Nasirul Mulk have said that following the teachings of Islam in true sense can help reduce injustices in the society.

In his message to nation on Eid ul Fitr, President Mamnoon said going through the spiritual experiences during the blessed month, gives a realization about the difficulties of weaker segments of society.

He said this creates a sense of sympathy for such people and encourages assistance for them with open hearts and minds.

He said Eid is also the time to include the have-nots in the joy of occasion by providing them financial assistance through Zakat, Fitrah and Sadqa.

The President said Eid ul Fitr is a day of gratitude and bliss and extended heartiest felicitations to the Pakistani nation and the Muslims across the world.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty accept the prayers offered during the blessed month of Ramazan and make the homeland a haven of peace and prosperity.

The President said Ramazan ul Mubarak is a month of self-training and preparation to develop one’s life in accordance with the teachings of Islam. These blessed days focus on the restraint of the self and making it relevant with all matters of life, including those which would be very significant in next few months. *********************** Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justice Retired Nasirul Mulk has observed that the joyous occasion of Eid ul Fitr heralds completion of Ramazan ul Mubarak which further promotes the qualities of purity, self control, compassion and sacrifice.

In a message on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr being celebrated on Saturday, he said for the worldly and religious accomplishments, it was necessary that the same passion and attitude practiced in the holy month should be adhered to throughout the year, thus leading our lives in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

The prime minister felicitated the nation and the Muslims all over the world on the august occasion and said that the holy month of Ramazan had provided them with the opportunities to earn the blessings of the month. He prayed for the peace, progress and prosperity of the motherland.

He also stressed upon inclusion of kins, neighbourhood, and all the needy people in the delights of the auspicious day, thus reflecting the true spirit of the occasion.

The prime minister said these were the teachings of Islam that bliss of this day should be shared with everyone including non-Muslim brothers. In this way, the practical picture of religious tolerance and interfaith harmony should be presented.—APP