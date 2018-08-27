Islamic movements have gone ahead despite strong opposition by intel establishment: Siraj

Addressing the Foundation Day function of the Jamaat e Islami on Sunday, the JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that the Islamic movements all over the world had gone ahead despite strong opposition by the international establishment.

Sirajul Haq said that the world colonialism was not allowing the Islamic movements to come to power even through democratic process and the toppling of Dr Mursi’s elected government in Egypt and the west ‘s refusal to accept the victory of Palestine’s Hamas in elections were the irrefutable proof of that.

He said that in spite of the hostility of the international establishment, the JI was against securing power through undemocratic or underground means. JI deputy chief Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob and Zikrullah Mujahid, also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said that at a time when there was darkness all around, only a handful of noble people had gathered around Syed Abul Ala Maodoodi and by now, this movement had an impact all over the world.

He said that the JI was not prepared to accept the slavery of the world establishment. “We are the slaves of Allah Almighty and His Prophet and their slavery is our identity and our biggest asset”.

Sirajul Haq said that at a time when the world politics, economy and education system were under the influence of international establishment, the JI had raised the banner of truth.

He said that even during the election campaign, the JI invited the people not towards any individual or party; instead it invited the people towards the system given by Islam. He said that JI had lost election but had not lost its faith.

He said that most of the people entered politics to make money but the JI’s politics aimed at service of the masses and to bring about the Islamic system.

Salting the competition of profane caricatures in Holland, the JI chief called for an immediate meeting of the OIC to devise a united mechanism to stop satanic pursuits.—SABAH

