Islamic Military Alliance should have liberation of al-Quds on top of agenda: JI Chief

KARACHI : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj ul Haq on Sunday said Islamic Military Alliance (IMA) should have liberation of occupied al-Quds on top priority in their agenda.

“IMA should have an agenda and its agenda should have liberation of al-Quds on top priority,” he said.

Addressing the “Al-Quds Million March” organised by JI to express solidarity with the people of Palestine here, Sirajul Haq said that the Muslim Ummah needs a courageous leadership for the independence of Palestine and Kashmir. Muslims leaders are asleep but the Ummah is awake.

He said the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would have to go beyond issuing statements only and take practical measures to liberate the Qibla e Awwal.

“Struggle for Jerusalem will continue till reversal of the US decision. Jerusalem can never become capital city of Israel,” he said predicting that 2018 is the year of freedom of Jerusalem, Kashmir and Islamic revolution in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Trump abruptly reversed decades of U.S. policy this month when he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, generating outrage from Palestinians. Trump also plans to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

Siraj said that the Trump had put the global peace in danger after Jerusalem move. “Trump’s decision will add fuel to the fire,” he asserted

The JI chief spoke against division and sectarianism within the Ummah and also spoke in favor of unified Jihad against evils. He asked Muslim leaders to make unified currency and code of living. “Make your economy Islamic, make your politics Islamic and make your educational curriculum Islamic.”

“I would request people to be stay awake till Islamic shariah is implemented in Pakistan. Stay vigilant till liberation of Kashmir and Palestine,” he added.

On this occasion, minority leader Younas Sohan said minorities of Pakistan were also against the US decision of recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Strongly condemning the Quetta church attack in which nine people were killed, the JI chief said that India was behind the attack. He went on to say that India, the US and Israel had formed a troika against Pakistan.

“India and Israel are engaged in anti-Pakistan activities,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI