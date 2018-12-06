Islamic laws only way to achieve goals

Staff Reporter

Speaker Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey said while talking to the monthly Ijlas of Shura Hamdard that Pakistan is a matchless blessing of Almighty it is needed to strengthen and build it according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Implementation of Islamic laws is the only way to achieve all the goals Pakistan was taken for. Our Prime Minister also wants to follow and implement the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina, Shura Hamdard is ready to co-operate the state in this regard.

Topic of Ijlas was “Quaid-e-Azam Ka Tasawar-e-Riyasat Aur Haal Ka Pakistan” for paying tribute to the father of Nation and Founder of Pakistan. President Shura Hamdard Sadia Rashid expressed her views as “to become a state that was dreamed by Quaid, we have to act according his teachings and follow the principles he suggested. Sanaullah Akhtar, Prof. Dr. Riaz Ahmad, Prof. Niaz Erfan, Tariq Shaheen, Prof. Inam Muhammad, Prof. Zahid Ali Qureshi, Naeem Akram Qureshi, M. Aurangzaib Awan Advocate, Sh. Mukhtar Ahmad, Said-ul-Rai, S. Tanvir Nusrat, Hk. Bhervi, Prof. Ehsan Akbar, Dr. Hafiz M. Tufail, Prof. B. A. Sahikh and Zafar Alam also highlighted the adaptation of Quaid’s vision in the country.

They all were agree to the point to change current system according teachings of Islam, to attain the objectives of our forefathers for which this country was taken and advised political leaders and parties to forget all personal grudges as well as personal benefits for the sake of our beloved country.

Share on: WhatsApp