Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen M Mazari in her message on the eve of ‘World Day against Child Labour’ has said that Ministry of Human Rights was committed to a brighter future for the Children of Pakistan adding that protection of the rights of children was guided by Islamic injunctions according to the Constitution of Pakistan.

In order to highlight the scourge of child labour, the Ministry of Human Rights has initiated a nationwide campaign on International Child Labor Day.

“It is a proven fact that child labourers become adults who in turn subject their children to child labour and a vicious cycle of exploitation occurs in society”, says Secretary Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha.

According to UN’s statistics, globally 1 out of 3 girls and 1 out of 5 boys are likely to be exploited before they reach age 18. Pakistan’s high population growth of around 1.6 percent poses multiple challenges which constrain resources and economic development.