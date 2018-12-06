Islamic financial institution partners with startup

Jeddah

Saudi Arabian developmental institution the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) has partnered with a Tunisian startup to develop interbank blockchain tools. IsDB, which will conduct the project through its private sector subsidiary, the Islamic Corporation for the Development of Private Sector (ICD), wants to improve Islamic financial institutions’ liquidity management and increase overall efficiency. The institution signed an agreement with Tunis-based iFinTech Solutions, a dedicated outfit which describes itself as an “Investment Advisory Firm focused on alternative financial solutions based on Islamic principles.” The impetus behind using blockchain for the initiative lies in the relative disadvantage Islamic banks have on the worldwide stage, with institutions restricted from funding options provided by international central banks, Reuters noted Dec. 3.—Agencies

