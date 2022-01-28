Islamic Financial Institution Educating Australians about Halal Finance

Muslim Australians have had limited access to Sharia compliant financial services in the past. Hejaz Financial Services, a leading provider of financial services from Halal loans to superannuation, is on a mission to give Australians access to a suite of Islamic financial services. But first it is crucial to educate the public and increase awareness about what Islam finance means and how it might be the ethical alternative to the financial services offered by traditional banks.

Hejaz Financial Services was founded in Melbourne over a decade ago and has been working to spread knowledge about Islamic financial services ever since. According to the Halal home loan provider, Muslim Australians and non-Muslim Australians have been hesitant or unable to access Halal financial services in the past. Recent research undertaken by Hejaz Financial Services has revealed that nearly 50% of Muslim Australians have reluctantly accessed non-Islamic financial services in the past because they were simply unaware that ethical, Sharia compliant options existed.

This has largely been due to a distinct lack of educational resources available about what Islamic finance is, how it differs from traditional banking services and what makes it Sharia compliant. With the goal of revolutionising the Islamic financial sector, Hejaz Financial Services is committed to providing such resources. The financial provider’s website is home to a learning centre, which is kept up to date with informative, easy to understand articles about the Islamic finance sector, various Halal financial services and even financial tips and advice.

Hejaz Financial Services is in the process of applying to become the very first Australian, 100% digital Islamic bank, which will allow them to offer a full suite of financial services. Currently, the financial institution offers Halal home loans, superannuation, investment options, pension, financial advice and more. To find out more about Hejaz Financial Services’ mission or range of services, visit their website or contact them today.— PRNewswire