Islamic finance summer school held

Meet-up to boost Islamic finance

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Academics, researchers, and practitioners gathered at a three-day Islamic Finance Summer School started at Nathia Gali. The Summer School is arranged by the Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohsin Khan, Director IM-Sciences urged all stakeholders including regulators, practitioners and researchers to come up with new research and products catering the requirements of the people and enhancing inclusion of people in the financial system of the country.

Dr. Karim Ullah, the head of CEIF, shared the CEIF achievements including the start of Bachelor, Master, and PhD programmers in Islamic Finance, having 3 international conferences, 4 books publications, 15 scholarly articles publications, and training of hundreds of Bankers and Shariah Scholars.

The speakers and participants from SBP, SECP, Bank Alfalah, National Bank, and other institutions a cross the country discussed the current Islamic finance developments.

The centre established active links with the renowned Islamic finance resource centers including that at Durham University UK, ISRA Malaysia, and Islamic development bank. On the day a groundbreaking MOU is signed with the King Saud University, a leading Saudi University, to promote Islamic finance research and education. The event will run for three days covering topics such as Islamic economic system, Islamic finance and regulations, product development, Takaful and Islamic microfinance.