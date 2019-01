Kuala Lumpur

An assistant governor at Bank Negara Malaysia stressed Islamic finance is not just for the Muslim community during a speech on January 14.

But he said small firms were not taking advantage of the opportunity.

“A recent survey we did revealed that almost 60% of [small and medium-sized enterprises] were not aware of the availability of Islamic business financing facilities.

Indeed, most SMEs adopted conventional financing,” Adnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid said.—Agencies

