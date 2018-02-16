Islamic finance industry will continue to flourish over next years

IBF assets expected at $3.8tn by 2022

Islamabad

The Islamic banking and finance industry is climbing to new heights on the back of strong global demand for sustainable and socially responsible investments, the newly released fifth edition of the Islamic Finance Development Report and Indicator, or IFDI, found. The report is the result of joint research by business intelligence company Thomson Reuters and the Islamic Corp for the Development of the Private Sector, a unit of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

It states that growth in the industry is unabated despite a partial economic slowdown in a number of the industry’s main markets caused by the decrease in oil revenues over the past years.

“The data make it clear that the industry is continuing to grow and develop despite the slowdown,” says Mustafa Adil, Head of Islamic Finance at Thomson Reuters.

“It is evident that Islamic finance can serve as a strategic tool for policymakers to cope with the slowdown, especially in the Middle East. This can be seen in the many steps taken by governments and regulatory authorities such as introducing new regulations for the Islamic finance sector, raising awareness of the industry among potential market players through hosting seminars, or building a roadmap to plot development of the overall industry.”

In the view of those facts, the report estimates that the Islamic finance industry will reach a global asset volume of no less than $3.8tn by 2022, up from $2.2tn at the end of 2016, which translates into an expected compound annual growth rate of 9.5%.

“We have no doubt that the Islamic finance industry will continue to flourish over the next years,” Adil adds, highlighting key trends shaping the future of the industry such as the potential of financial technology, or fintech, as well as ongoing consolidation through mergers among Islamic financial institutions and the general growth of socially responsible investment globally.

The key measurement in the report is the Global Islamic Finance Development Indicator which provides rankings and profiles for different Islamic finance markets around the world, drawing on instrumental factors grouped into five broad areas, namely quantitative development, knowledge, governance, corporate social responsibility and awareness. The indicator does not just focus on the overall size and growth of Islamic finance sectors in different countries, it also evaluates the strength of the overall ecosystem that assists in the development of the industry.—Agencies