Islamic finance creates fair economic system

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Islamic Finance attempts to create a fair economic system. It works on the principle of profit and loss sharing. Riba (Interest) is strictly prohibited in all its forms and kinds.

Islamic banks enter into trade and investment to earn Halal profit as they neither take deposits/funds on interest nor do they advance loans on interest.

They have to purchase and sell assets in order to make profit from the higher sale prices or enter into investment arena.

The most common sale contracts used by Islamic banks are Murabaha, Salam, Istisna, sale on deferred payment basis while Ijara is the sale of the usufruct of an asset owned by the bank.

For investment, the Islamic banks have Mudaraba, Musharaka and Wakala structures.

Islamic banks have to strictly comply with the principles and rules of Shari’a which prohibit outright any transaction involving alcohol, pork, gambling, etc.

Further, the Islamic modes of finance and investment used by these banks must fulfill the basic conditions of these contracts to be considered Shari’a compliant.