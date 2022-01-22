Islamic Emirate delegation to visit Norway

A high-level delegation of the Islamic Emirate will leave Kabul for Norway’s capital Oslo on Saturday to discuss various matters with the country’s officials, envoys of the US and European Union, as well as some influential Afghan figures, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate said on Friday.

The visit follows an invitation made by the Norwegian government. “In this visit, the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will meet US officials, representatives of the European Union, and some Afghan figures on various matters,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

The Foreign Ministry of Norway in a statement announced that Oslo will convene a high-level summit on Afghanistan.

The delegation of the Islamic Emirate is expected to attend the summit.

‘These meetings do not represent a legitimization or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster,’ Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt said in the statement.

“The Norwegian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the meeting would also focus on girl’s access to education and human rights,” the statement added.

“The world is concerned about human rights and Afghan women’s status,” said Sammim Shamsi, a political analyst.

“The talks in Norway are positive. We shouldn’t have quick expectations,” said Toreq Farhadi, a political analyst.

Sources told TOLOnews that some Afghan politicians were also invited to Norway’s summit.

Nearly two weeks ago, a delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Muttaqi visited Iran, where he held talks with Ismail Khan, former Herat governor, and Ahmad Masoud, leader of Resistance Front. However the Resistance Front said that the negotiations didn’t reach a positive result.