Islamic Emirate blames US for current Afghan crisis

Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai said the US is responsible for the existing crisis in Afghanistan and that the US should play an active role in the Afghan economy because Afghanistan’s economy was damaged over the past 20 years.

He made the remarks at a ceremony held to mark International Migrants Day in Kabul, where Khalil Rahman Haqqani, Refugees and Repatriation minister, and other top officials participated.

“It is the duty of the world, especially the US, to play an active role in the construction of Afghanistan; as it damaged our economy in the past 20 years, now it is their responsibility to come and rebuild the Afghan economy,” Stanikzai said.

According to Stanikzai, the US pledged during the Doha talks that it would recognize the next Islamic system in the country and keep its (US) embassy open in Kabul.

“In the Doha agreement, the US pledged that after the withdrawal of its troops it would recognize the next system and keep its embassy open,” he said.

Acting Refugees and Repatriation Minister Haqqani called on the regional countries to treat the Afghan refugees with humanity, and in accordance with Islamic values and international norms.

The deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid, thanked the regional countries for hosting the Afghan migrants.

“We call on the world to be patient, so we can facilitate jobs and create a good economy and Afghans can return to their homes,” he said.

When the Islamic Emirate came to power, thousands of Afghans left the country due to economic and security issues. —Agencies