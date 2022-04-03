Islamic Emirate announces ban on poppy cultivation

The Islamic Emirate’s Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hebatullah Akhundzada in a decree on Sunday announced a “strict ban” on poppy cultivation as well as the use and trafficking of all types of illicit drugs.

The decree, read by Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Maujahid, says there is a “strict ban” on the use and trafficking of “all types of illicit drugs” such as alcoholic beverages, heroin, “Tablet K”, hashish and others.

The decree also puts a ban on the production of illicit drugs. “If anyone violates the decree and cultivates poppy, their crop will be destroyed and the violator will be punished based on the Sharia law,” the decree says.

“The enforcement of this decree is mandatory. Violators will be prosecuted and punished by judiciaries,” the decree reads.

Announcing the decree, Deputy Prime Minister Hanafi asked the international community to cooperate with the Islamic Emirate in the treatment of drug addicts and finding alternative businesses for farmers.DI Khan: KP Minister for local government Faisal Amin Gandapur praying after inaugurating development project in Dera Development Authority. —Tolo news