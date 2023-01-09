Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2 billion for Pakistan’s climate resilience

Islamic Development Bank Pakistan

Geneva: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has pledged to provide $4.2 billion to Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives over the span of three years.

PM Shehbaz presents Pakistan’s $16.3 billion funding request at international climate conference in Geneva

