Islamic Development Bank pledges $4.2 billion for Pakistan’s climate resilience

Geneva: The Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has pledged to provide $4.2 billion to Pakistan’s climate resilience and development objectives over the span of three years.

Int'lcommunity and development partners are demonstrating exemplary compassion for flood victims.Islamic development bank group has pledged $4.2 billion at Geneva moot,WB vice President for South Asia Martin Raiser announced $2 billion, responding to PM's call for concrete action — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) January 9, 2023

