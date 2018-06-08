Islamic Dev Bank unveils new brand identity

Jeddah

For the first time in its four-decade of development intervention, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) unveils a new brand identity that reflects its modern values, strategic direction and relationship with its 57-member countries. The Islamic Development Bank, one of the world’s largest Multilateral Development Banks, has been undergoing significant strategic reform in the last year, led by the Bank’s new President, H.E. Dr Bandar Hajjar, formerly KSA Minister of Hajj. As development enters a new era, Dr. Hajjar is reimagining the traditional role of a development bank, making the organisation more globally facing, placing partnerships, technology and innovation, and global engagement at the heart of his modernising programme. The new brand identity maintains the core elements of the IsDB’s heritage while signalling modernity, independence and transparency, future proofing the bank’s identity and evolving it for an international audience. Dr Bandar Hajjar, President of the Islamic Development Bank explained the momentous decision: “The Islamic Development Bank has been a symbol of trust, credibility, strength and stability for over 44 years, with a proud heritage of providing resources, fighting poverty and restoring dignity in our member countries. As we build on the successes of the past, we must also look to the future. I believe that this new brand identity is one of a world class institution – tackling the challenges of today’s modern world.” The IsDB’s mission, as it enters its next stage of growth, includes equipping people to drive their own economic and social progress at scale.—Agencies