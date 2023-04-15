Islamic Calligraphy exhibition opens at PAC

Punjab Arts Council organized an exhibition of Islamic calligraphy in connection with the Holy Month of Ramazan in collaboration with Vescopk. Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed inaugurated the exhibition on Friday.

The artworks of Quranic verses, Names of Allah and Names of the Prophet (PBUH), were exhibited in the expo, which will continue till April 16. While speaking on the occasion, chief guest Naheed Manzoor said that calligraphy is an Islamic art that begins with the divine revelation of the Holy Quran.

“Since Ramazan is the month of revelation of the Holy Quran, the importance of writing the Quran increases even more for Muslims.” She added that artists had expressed their great love for Islam through their works of art.

The Director of the Arts Council said that the calligrapher has written the Quranic verses so beautifully that the viewer wakes up in awe.