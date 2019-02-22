Islamic banking to overtake commercial banks

Lahore

Islamic banking is ultimately going to overtake commercial banks, which currently control major deposits of the 20 percent of the banked population in the country, while the remaining 80 percent is poor-to-lower-middle income that prefers banking without ribah (interest).

Islamic bankers are positive that financial inclusion would accelerate as the Islamic Banking system expands its network around the country.

Ali Mahoon, president MCB Islamic Bank, says the Islam is more penetrated among the poor and low strata of society that abhor interest (ribah).

This perhaps is the reason that even the high-tech mobile banking has not penetrated much in the population.

Islamic banking was initiated in Pakistan 18 years back and currently accounts for 13 percent of total banking. One drawback in this regard is that most of the Islamic bank branches are located in urban areas, while the unbanked population is in rural regions.

Still in the urban areas these banks are gradually increasing their share at the expense of commercial banks.

Currently there are 5 fully independent Islamic Banks operating in the country having 1,366 branches spread all over the country. Then there are 1191 standalone Islamic Banking branches of 16 conventional banks.

Some conventional banks have also established Islamic banking windows in 128 branches. Total assets of Islamic banks reached Rs2,484 billion at the end of the last fiscal, while deposits hit Rs2,033 billion by June 2018.—Agencies

