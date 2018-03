Kuala Lumpur

Banks offering Shariah-compliant products are unable to meet growing demand for the products, Kenya Bankers Association chairman Habil Olaka has said. The Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic Financial Services Board said globally, demand for banking services and products that comply with Sharia law is increasing by about 15 per cent annually. “We expect more conventional banks to realise there is a gap in the market and to start coming in to ensure they fill it,” Olaka said.—Agencies