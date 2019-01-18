Cape Town

On February the 6th an African Interest-Free Banking and Finance Forum (AIBFF) will convene in Addis Ababa – Ethiopia to explore and discuss innovative financial inclusion strategies for Islamic banking in Africa. The idea is to create clear pathways to financial and economic Solutions. This Apex event is organized by AlHuda CIBE. As a statement from AlHuda CIBE states, more than 18 countries will be participating in this event. The event, themed ‘to explore the untapped potential of interest-free Finance market of Africa and to adopt the latest trends’ is expected to address the challenges and discover the new opportunities in interest-free financial industry of Africa. The interest-Free Banking and Finance is good solution for Banking and Financial needs. The forum will cover a variety of topics including Interest-Free Finance and Financial Inclusion, Takaful, Investment opportunities in Africa and Ethiopia and Sukuk (the Interest-Free Bonds). The main objectives of the forum include recognizing significant developments in Interest-free Financial Infrastructure of Africa. It also hopes to provide linkages of African Interest-free Finance industry with international financial market and demonstrate the flexibility of Interest-free Financial markets during recent financial crisis.—Agencies

